Jun 11, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Gerry Gallagher - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - European Tobacco, Spirits and Food(Co-Coverage)Analyst



Thank you all for joining Deutsche Bank's Global Consumer Conference virtually in Paris and today's call with Philip Morris International. My name is Gerry Gallagher. I'm a member of Deutsche Bank's equity research team focusing on the consumer sector.



Today, it's my very great pleasure to introduce Jacek Olczak, Chief Operating Officer of Philip Morris International; and Emmanuel Babeau, Philip Morris' new Chief Financial Officer. Jacek and Emmanuel, welcome.



Emmanuel Babeau - Philip Morris International Inc. - CFO



Thank you, Gerry. Hi, everyone.



Gerry Gallagher - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - European Tobacco, Spirits and Food(Co-Coverage)Analyst



Hi, guys. Now today's call will take the form of a fireside chat, but it will be preceded by some introductory comments from Jacek and Emmanuel. Th