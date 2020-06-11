Jun 11, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
Gerry Gallagher - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - European Tobacco, Spirits and Food(Co-Coverage)Analyst
Thank you all for joining Deutsche Bank's Global Consumer Conference virtually in Paris and today's call with Philip Morris International. My name is Gerry Gallagher. I'm a member of Deutsche Bank's equity research team focusing on the consumer sector.
Today, it's my very great pleasure to introduce Jacek Olczak, Chief Operating Officer of Philip Morris International; and Emmanuel Babeau, Philip Morris' new Chief Financial Officer. Jacek and Emmanuel, welcome.
Emmanuel Babeau - Philip Morris International Inc. - CFO
Thank you, Gerry. Hi, everyone.
Gerry Gallagher - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - European Tobacco, Spirits and Food(Co-Coverage)Analyst
Hi, guys. Now today's call will take the form of a fireside chat, but it will be preceded by some introductory comments from Jacek and Emmanuel. Th
Philip Morris International Inc at Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jun 11, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...