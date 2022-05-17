May 17, 2022 / 01:35PM GMT

Bonnie Lee Herzog - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. Good morning, everyone. Thanks so much for joining us today. So it's a pleasure to introduce the next speaker of our conference this year: Emmanuel Babeau, the CFO of Philip Morris International. It's been an exciting time for Philip Morris as the company continues to make great strides and progress on a smoke-free transformation, which is over 30% of its revenues now coming from reduced-risk products.



Despite a challenging geopolitical environment, IQOS continues to gain traction globally, fueled by the enormous compounding effect of new user acquisition, strong innovation and a powerful digital marketing model that continues to set Philip Morris apart from the pack.



Now with that, there's a lot to discuss this morning, so I'm going to turn it over to Emmanuel for some opening remarks. I think you have a slide, Emmanuel, and then we're going to go right into our fireside chat. And I just want to make one quick comment. Due to our firm's involvement with Swedish Match transaction, I'm not going