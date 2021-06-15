Jun 15, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Thanks for joining us this morning. I'm going to read a disclosure statement and then get into our conversation. For important disclosures, please see Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



So with that out of the way, I'm delighted to have with us here today Bill Demchak, Chairman, President and CEO of PNC; and Rob Reilly, PNC's CFO. Thanks so much for joining me this morning.



William S. Demchak - The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MDOkay, great. Bill, to start, the past year has been very eventful, especially for you, not only with the pandemic, but also the sale of your equity