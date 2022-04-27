Apr 27, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to The PNC Financial Services Group's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Please note that this webcast is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Bill Demchak, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of The PNC Financial Services Group. Please go ahead.



William S. Demchak - The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. On behalf of our Board of Directors and management team, we are pleased that you have joined us this morning for our 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. As Chairman of The PNC Financial Services Group, I will preside as the Chair of this meeting.



To begin, let me provide an overview of how our meeting will proceed. After calling the meeting to order, I will introduce our director nominees, Executive Committee members and representatives of our independent registered public accounting firm, who will be available to address questions during the general Q&A portion of the meeting.



Next, our corpor