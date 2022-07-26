Jul 26, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Pentair Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please also note that today's event is being recorded.
At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Jim Lucas, SVP, Treasurer SG&A and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
James C. Lucas - Pentair plc - Senior VP of IR & Treasurer
Thanks, Jamie, and welcome to Pentair's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. We're glad you can join us. With me today is John Stauch, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Fishman, our Chief Financial Officer. On today's call, we will provide details on our second quarter performance as outlined in this morning's press release.
Before we begin, let me remind you that during our presentation today, we'll make forward-looking statements. Listeners are cautioned that these statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to [predict] and generally beyond the control of Pentair. These risks and uncertainties can cause actual results to differ materi
Q2 2022 Pentair PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 26, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...