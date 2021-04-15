PPG Industries Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 15, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. The webcast is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the webcast over to PPG Industries.



Michael H. McGarry - PPG Industries, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Good morning. The 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PPG Industries, Inc. is now called to order. I am Michael McGarry, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.



As you know, we are holding this Annual Meeting of Shareholders as a virtual meeting due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. On behalf of PPG associates worldwide and the Board of Directors, I welcome the shareholders of PPG to our 138th annual meeting. I would like to begin this morning by introducing the PPG Board of Directors who are in attendance via electronic means.



There are 6 current directors who are standing for election at this meeting: Steven Davis, Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bob Evans Farms, Inc.; Michael Lamach, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Training Technologies plc; Michael Nally, Chief Executive Officer of Generate Biomedicines, Inc. and