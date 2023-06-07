Jun 07, 2023 / 01:05PM GMT

Jeffrey P. Meuler - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Hello, everyone. I'm Jeff Meuler, Baird's information solutions analyst. Pleased to introduce S&P as the next presenting company in this room.



S&P is a leading global provider of independent ratings, benchmarks and insights predominantly to capital and commodity markets but broadly across industries. On a consolidated basis, about -- or over $12 billion of revenue, nearly $6 billion of EBITDA. There's five segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility and Indices.



We're fortunate to have the leaders from two of the segments at the conference today. Martina Cheung, the President of Ratings, is onstage with me. That's going to be the focus of this fireside chat. Edouard Tavernier, the President of Mobility, is also at the conference; as well as Mark Grant, the SVP of Investor Relations.



In addition to running the Ratings business, Martina also has oversight for Sustainable1, the ESG initiatives at the company. She was previously the President of Ma