Jun 08, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT

Ruplu Bhattacharya - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director & Research Analyst



Thank you all for coming to our second day of our Global Technology Conference. It's actually great to see you guys in-person. I have been getting used to Zoom so much that finally I get to meet you all in-person.



And a special thanks to Gianluca Romano who you know is the CFO of Seagate. He has been with the company since 2019, but if you look at his career he has been 20 years in the business. He has worked at many different semiconductor companies including Micron, Numonyx and STMicro. So lots of talent, lots of industry experience. So we hope to have a really good discussion today. By the way, my name is Ruplu Bhattacharya, and I'm part of the IT Hardware Equity Research team, which is led by Wamsi Mohan. So Gianluca, thank you for coming today. Really appreciate your presence.



Gianluca Romano - Seagate Technology Holdings plc - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Ruplu for inviting me today and before we start, I have to remind everyone that I will be making forw