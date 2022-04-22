Apr 22, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Allegion conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Tom Martineau, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer. Please go ahead.



Tom Martineau - Allegion plc - VP of IR & Treasurer



Thank you, Sarah. Good morning, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for joining us today as we discuss this morning's announcement that Allegion has signed a definitive agreement with Stanley Black & Decker to acquire Stanley Access Technologies and assets related to the automatic entrance solutions business.



With me today are Dave Petratis, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Wagnes, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Allegion.



Our related press release, which was issued earlier this morning, and the presentation, which we will refer to in today's call, are available on our website at investor.allegion.com. This call will be recorded and archived on our website.



Please go to Slides 2 and 3.