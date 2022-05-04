May 04, 2022 / 03:20PM GMT

James M. Loree - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - CEO & Director



Well, here we are.



Joseph John O'Dea - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst



Here we are. All right. It sounds like we're mic-ed. So why don't we get going? We're going to continue the presentations with Stanley Black & Decker. And very pleased this morning to welcome Jim Loree, CEO; as well as Dennis Lange, who's the VP of Investor Relations. Thank you both so much for joining us today.



James M. Loree - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - CEO & Director



Our pleasure.



Joseph John O'Dea - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst



So I think what we're going to do is kick things off with some opening comments and some slides. So I'll turn it over to you. And then from there, we'll jump into some Q&A.



James M. Loree - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - CEO & Director