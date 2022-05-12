May 12, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Joseph Alfred Ritchie - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - VP & Lead Multi-Industry Analyst



All right. It looks like we're ready to go with the next session, everybody. We have -- really excited to have Stanley Black & Decker here with us today. We have both Don Allan, President and CFO; as well as Dennis Lange, Head of Investor Relations. Don, I know you have some prepared comments, so I'm going to turn it over to you, and then we'll get into the Q&A.



Donald Allan - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - President & CFO



Sounds good. Thank you, Joe, and good afternoon to everyone. And so we have 3 slides we'd like to walk through as a little bit of context for our company. And so as a reminder to many of you, Stanley Black & Decker, market cap just under $20 billion. Our revenue last year, $15.6 billion, will be up to close to $20 billion in 2022, as we add the acquisitions of MTD and Excel within the outdoor space. That adds about $3 billion in revenue in the current year. And then we have some organic growth on top of that made up of