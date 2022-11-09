Nov 09, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Timothy Ronald Wojs - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



So good morning, everybody. I'm Tim Wojs. I cover building products here at Baird, and we're happy to have Stanley Black & Decker join us again this year at our Global Industrial Conference. Stanley is the world's largest tool company, and they own several leading brands, including DEWALT, CRAFTSMAN, STANLEY FATMAX, BLACK+DECKER and LENOX, among others.



So from the company, we have CEO, Don Allan; we have Dennis Lange, who's VP of IR; and then we have Christina Francis, who's somewhere in the audience. So we're going to start with, I think, about 10 minutes of prepared remarks with Don, and then we'll go into Q&A. So with that, the floor is yours, Don.



Donald Allan - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Great. Thank you, Tim. Good morning, everyone. I'd like to start with just a bit of a refresher that we've gone through a lot of different portfolio actions as a company in the last 12 months or so where we become a