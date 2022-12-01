Dec 01, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT

Daniel Mark Oppenheim - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



Great. Welcome to the Credit Suisse Industrials Conference here for the Stanley Black & Decker presentation. I'm Daniel Oppenheim from Credit Suisse. To my right, we have Corbin Walburger, VP and Interim CFO. To my left,



(technical difficulty)



Relations. We can get started. Corbin, if you want to talk in terms of just a brief intro, and I think then with the attendance here, we can then sort of -- I've got some questions, and we can have everyone else with a chance for questions here we can go through.



Corbin B. Walburger - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - VP of Business Development & Interim CFO



You bet. Thanks, Dan. It's nice to be here. As Dan said, I'm Corbin Walburger. I joined Stanley back in 2008 after spending 11 years at Goldman Sachs doing M&A. Stanley was one of my clients. And since joining Stanley, I've done M&A all the way through, but I've also done a number of other things and since the 1st of July have be