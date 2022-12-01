Dec 01, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT
Daniel Mark Oppenheim - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst
Great. Welcome to the Credit Suisse Industrials Conference here for the Stanley Black & Decker presentation. I'm Daniel Oppenheim from Credit Suisse. To my right, we have Corbin Walburger, VP and Interim CFO. To my left,
(technical difficulty)
Relations. We can get started. Corbin, if you want to talk in terms of just a brief intro, and I think then with the attendance here, we can then sort of -- I've got some questions, and we can have everyone else with a chance for questions here we can go through.
Corbin B. Walburger - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - VP of Business Development & Interim CFO
You bet. Thanks, Dan. It's nice to be here. As Dan said, I'm Corbin Walburger. I joined Stanley back in 2008 after spending 11 years at Goldman Sachs doing M&A. Stanley was one of my clients. And since joining Stanley, I've done M&A all the way through, but I've also done a number of other things and since the 1st of July have be
Stanley Black & Decker Inc at Credit Suisse Global Industrials Conference Transcript
Dec 01, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...