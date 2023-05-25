May 25, 2023 / 02:20PM GMT

Nigel Edward Coe - Wolfe Research, LLC - MD & Senior Research Analyst



We're good. Okay, guys, good morning. We're going to get restarted with Stanley Black & Decker, and very happy to have Stanley here live in the flesh in New York City. And this is my first time meeting Pat Hallinan, new CFO of Stanley Black & Decker. And obviously, Dennis on stage as well, Dennis Lange, Head of IR as well.



So Pat, I think you've got a few slides, so let's get into it and go from there.



Patrick D. Hallinan - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Yes. Thank you, Nigel, and thanks for coming, everyone, today. Thanks for the interest. I was just going to kick it off with maybe 3 or 4 slides here. You do start with the normal safe harbor. Obviously, there will be some forward-looking statements and assumptions here, but I'll just take us through kind of where we are and the most recent chapter of our journey and then open it up for questions.



So for those of you who haven't been closed to Stanley Black & Decker for a while, we a