Nov 07, 2023 / 04:15PM GMT

Timothy Ronald Wojs - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Why don't we get started. Good morning. I'm Tim Wojs, and I cover building products here at Baird. And we're delighted to have Stanley Black & Decker join us again at our Global Industrial Conference.



Stanley is the world's largest tool company and they own several leading brands, including DEWALT, CRAFTSMAN and STANLEY as well as Black & Decker and LENOX.



From the company on stage here we have EVP and CFO, Pat Hallinan, and then we have Christina Francis, who's Director of IR. We're going to start with a few slides from Pat, and then we'll hop into Q&A. So with that, I'll turn the floor to Pat.



Patrick D. Hallinan - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Well, thanks, Tim, and welcome, everyone. Thanks for your interest. I'll just go through 3 slides. For those of you very familiar with Stanley Black & Decker, probably minor updates on a few things, and for those of you who are pretty new to us, it'll giv