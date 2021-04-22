Apr 22, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. My name is Rob, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Skyworks Conference Call.
(Operator Instructions) Thank you.
Mitch Haws, you may begin your conference.
Mitchell J. Haws - Skyworks Solutions, Inc. - VP of IR
Thank you, Rob. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to today's conference call.
With me today are Liam Griffin, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Kris Sennesael, Chief Financial Officer.
Earlier today, we announced the acquisition of the Infrastructure and Automotive business of Silicon Labs. The press release and the related transaction slides can be found on our website. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our discussion will include statements relating to future results, expectations, benefits and timetables that are or may be considered forward-looking statements. Please refer to today's press release; and recent SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K, for information on certain risks tha
Skyworks Solutions Inc to Acquire Infrastructure & Automotive Business of Silicon Laboratories Inc M&A Call Transcript
Apr 22, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...