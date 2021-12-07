Dec 07, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Christopher Caso - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Well, good morning, everyone. I'm Chris Caso, Semiconductor Analyst at Raymond James. Welcome to our Technology Conference. With us for our next presentation is Skyworks Solutions and presenting from Skyworks is the CEO, Liam Griffin. We were talking on the break. Liam and I go back longer than I care to remember. So Liam, thanks for coming out with us today.



Liam K. Griffin - Skyworks Solutions, Inc. - CEO, President & Chairman of the Board



No problem, Chris. I appreciate it.



Christopher Caso - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



So Liam, maybe I'll start, and we'll get into some of the details, but I'll just give you an opportunity to kind of get us started with just broadly some of the opportunities available to Skyworks. We know about the 5G opportunity. You guys are capitalizing that nicely. But I think you're going to tell us that the opportunities are pretty broad for the compan