Jan 05, 2023 / 07:05PM GMT

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



All right. Let's go ahead and get started. Good morning, and thank you for attending JPMorgan's 21st Annual CES Semiconductor Technology and Automotive Conference. My name is Harlan Sur. I'm the semiconductor and semiconductor capital equipment analyst for the firm. Very pleased to have Carlos Bori, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Skyworks. We also have Mitch Haws, Vice President of Investor Relations here with us today.



I've asked Carlos to start us off by spending a few minutes describing what the team is showcasing here at CES, given that Skyworks is a leader in cellular and IoT connectivity with growing exposure to the automotive and industrial and infrastructure markets.



So gentlemen, thank you for joining us today. And Carlos, let me go ahead and turn it over to you.



Carlos S. Bori - Skyworks Solutions, Inc. - SVP of Sales & Marketing



Okay. Thank you very much. I appreciate the opportunity to speak with everybody today. It's always great to begin