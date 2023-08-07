Aug 07, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to Skyworks Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. This call is being recorded. At this time, I will turn the call over to Mr. Kris Sennesael, Chief Financial Officer for Skyworks. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Kris Sennesael - Skyworks Solutions, Inc. - Senior VP & CFO
Thank you, Lina. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Skyworks' Third Fiscal Quarter 2023 Conference Call. With me today is Liam Griffin, our Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President.
Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our discussions will include statements relating to future results and expectations that are or may be considered forward-looking statements. Please refer to our earnings press release and recent SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K for information on certain risks that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially and adversely from any forward-looking statements made today.
Additionally, the results and guidance we will discuss include non-GAAP financial measures consistent with ou
Q3 2023 Skyworks Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 07, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...