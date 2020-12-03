Dec 03, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Vijay Muniyappa Kumar - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - MD
Okay. Thanks, everyone, for joining us this morning. Very pleased to have Stryker with us. It's fascinating what's going on in the space. Just when I thought that orthopedics, there's no innovation, there's a lot going on in the space.
To talk -- tell us more about the exciting things going on at the company, we have Spencer Stiles, Group President, Orthopaedics and Spine. And from Investor Relations, we have Preston Wells. Spencer and Preston, thank you both for taking the time this morning.
Perhaps maybe to kick things off, Spencer, if you don't mind, some opening comments on the business or anything that you have to say, and then we can go into Q&A.
Spencer S. Stiles - Stryker Corporation - Group President of Orthopaedics & Spine
Great. Excellent. Vijay, thanks so much for having us. We're excited to be here today. And thanks, everybody, for listening in.
As Vijay said, my name is Spencer Stiles. I have the distinct privilege to lead our Ort
Stryker Corp at Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference Transcript
Dec 03, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...