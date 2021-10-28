Q3 2021 Stryker Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Kevin A. Lobo - Stryker Corporation - Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you. Welcome to Stryker's Third Quarter Earnings Call. Joining me today are Glenn Boehnlein, Stryker's CFO; and Preston Wells, Vice Pre