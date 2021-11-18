Stryker Corp Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Nov 18, 2021 / 07:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome again to Stryker's 2021 Analyst Meeting. The program is about to begin. (Operator Instructions) Stryker guests, please welcome to the stage, Vice President of Investor Relations, Preston Wells.



Preston Wells - Stryker Corporation - VP of IR



First of all, welcome it's unbelievable to think that we are here in person, for those of you who have joined in person. So thank you. Thank you for making the effort to be here in person. Those that have joined virtually, thank you as well. We are looking forward to spending some time with you today and talk to you a little bit about some of the different strategies and give you an update on the business as well. I can't believe it's been 3 years since the last time we had a chance to get together and do this in person.



So it is really exciting. As you can see by the agenda, we have quite a few of our leaders who are going to come share with you their updates and provide you their insights as well. And so we're really looking forward to that. Before we do that, I just wanted to point you to our disclaimer. Ob