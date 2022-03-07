Mar 07, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Joshua Thomas Jennings - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Good morning. I'm Josh Jennings from the Cowen Medical Devices team, and we are thrilled to have 2 executives from Stryker join us at the 42nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference. Glenn Boehnlein, VP and CFO; and Preston Wells, VP of Investor Relations.



Glenn, I'm going to hand it over to you for a couple of introductory slides that may include some minor updates and then we'll dive right into a fireside chat mode and -- but Glenn, take it away.



Glenn S. Boehnlein - Stryker Corporation - VP & CFO



Okay. Great, Josh. Thanks for having us here. Today, I just wanted to take an opportunity to present a few slides and talk about Q1 specifically, and I'm sure you'll end up having more questions that will supplement this even.



I'd like to kick things off with our mission and values. I'm happy to be here and update everybody on the Stryker business and our strategies. But this mission and value is really core to everything we do at Stryker. These are