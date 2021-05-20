Sysco Corp Virtual Investor Day Transcript

May 20, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Neil A. Russell - Sysco Corporation - Senior VP of Corporate Affairs & Chief Communications Officer



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Sysco's 2021 Investor Day. My name is Neil Russell, and I am the Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Chief Communications Officer. I'll be your host for the event. Thank you so much for taking the time today to join us. We hope you enjoy the presentations.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion contains non-GAAP measures. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures are included at the end of the presentation slides and can also be found in the Investors section of our website.



We also invite you to review our risk factors contained in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 27, 2020, and in subsequent SEC filings. A copy of these materials can be found in the investors section at sysco.com. We have additional materials, including Sysco fact sheets, available on our Investor Relations website. A copy of our Investor Day presentation will be available on our web