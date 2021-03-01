Mar 01, 2021 / 03:50PM GMT

Buck Horne - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - SVP of Equity Research



All right. Hello. I think we are live. So thank you for joining us. My name is Buck Horne. I'm the housing analyst as well as residential real estate and now all things timber, covering the timber REIT industry for Raymond James. Really thrilled to be able to introduce you Weyerhaeuser, and we've got Devin Stockfish on the line, CEO of Weyerhaeuser; as well as Beth Baum and Andy Taylor, both IR directors at Weyerhaeuser and they're available as well.



And we're going to run through a very interesting presentation slides and of course, really topical with all the things that are happening in the housing market that are also driving tremendous demand for wood products, which Weyerhaeuser is the nation's and really North America's leading producers of lumber and wood products as well as the drivers for timber consumption and production. So lots of interesting derivatives related to what's happening in the housing market and the benefits accruing to Weyerhaeuser.



So with that, we're going to run throu