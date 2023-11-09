Q3 2023 Wynn Resorts Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Wynn Resorts Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions).



I will now turn the line over to Julie Cameron-Doe, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Julie Mireille Cameron-Doe - Wynn Resorts, Limited - CFO



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. On the call with me today are Craig Billings, Brian Gullbrants and Steve Weitman in Las Vegas. Also on the line are Linda Chen, Frederic Luvisutto and Jenny Holaday.



I want to remind you that we may make forward-looking statements under safe harbor federal securities laws, and those statements may or may not come true.



I will now turn the call over to Craig Billings.



Craig Scott Billings - Wynn Resorts, Limited - CEO & Director



Thanks, Julie. Good afternoon, everyone, and as always, thank you for joining us today.



I'll start here in Vegas. Wynn Las Vegas delivered $220 million of adjusted property [EBITDAR] up 12% on incredi