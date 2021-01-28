Q4 2020 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Paul Andrew Johnson - Xcel Energy Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Xcel Energy's 2020 Year-end Conference Call. Joining me today are Ben Fowke, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Bob Frenzel, President and Chief Operating Officer; Brian Van Abel, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Amanda Rome, Executive Vice President and General Counsel.



This morning, we'll review our 2020 results and share recent business and regulatory developments. Slides that accompany today's call are available on our website. As a reminder, some of the comments duri