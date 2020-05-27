Exxon Mobil Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 27, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to ExxonMobil's 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Please note that this broadcast will be recorded and will consist of copyrighted material. You may not record or rebroadcast these materials without ExxonMobil's consent.



At this time, I will turn the call over to Stephen Littleton, ExxonMobil's Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Secretary. Please go ahead.



Stephen A. Littleton - Exxon Mobil Corporation - VP of IR & Corporate Secretary



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting. In a few moments, I will turn the meeting over to Darren Woods, ExxonMobil's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, for the business overview and some comments about how we are managing the current market environment while positioning the company for long-term success. First, I would like to address some of the logistical and procedural aspects of today's meeting.



In light of public health concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak and public health authority recommend