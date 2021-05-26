Exxon Mobil Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 26, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to ExxonMobil's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. This broadcast will be recorded and contains copyrighted material. You may not record or rebroadcast is material without ExxonMobil's prior consent.



At this time, I turn the call to Stephen Littleton, ExxonMobil's Vice President of Investor Relations and Secretary. Please go ahead.



Stephen A. Littleton - Exxon Mobil Corporation - VP of IR & Corporate Secretary



Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to our 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting. Darren Woods, ExxonMobil's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will preside over the formal meeting and will also provide a business review and address questions as time permits. If we are unable or the Chairman deems it inadvisable to proceed with the meeting, the meeting may be deferred or concluded in accordance with the rules of conduct. Updates will be posted on our Investor Relations website.



This slide shows today's agenda. After the formal business of the meeting, Darren will provide a review of ExxonMobil's business. We