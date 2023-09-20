Exxon Mobil Corp Product Solutions Spotlight Transcript

Sep 20, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

Jennifer K. Driscoll - Exxon Mobil Corporation - VP of IR



Alright. Good afternoon everyone. Welcome to the ExxonMobil Product Solutions spotlight. I'm Jennifer Driscoll, Vice President of Investor Relations. Excited to be here at our new corporate campus and headquarters.



I'm joined by a number of executives today. I have with me Jack Williams. He's Senior Vice President, ExxonMobil Corporation. He oversees product solutions, also global projects and our supply chain organization, among others. We also have Karen McKee President of ExxonMobil Product Solutions. And then we have Neil Hansen, Mike Zamora and Loic Vivier, the Senior Vice President for Energy Products, Chemical products and specialty products respectively, as well as many of our other executives.



All of us are here to share with you today how ExxonMobil product solutions is using its industry advantaged capabilities to nearly triple earnings potential by 2027 versus 2019. As well as grow and deliver value well into the future.



I'm also pleased to see a great in-person turn out during this hybrid event. I can see man