Q3 2023 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to ExxonMobil's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. We appreciate you joining the call today. I'm Jennifer Driscoll, Vice President, Investor Relations. I'm joined by Darren Woods, Chairman and CEO; Kathy Mikells, Senior Vice President and CFO; and Neil Chapman, Senior Vice President.



This presentation and prerecorded remarks are available on the Investors section of our website. They are meant to accompany the third quarter earnings release, which is posted in the same location. Shortly, Darren will provide brief opening comments and reference a few slides from this presentation. Then we'll take your questions.



In conjunction with our recent announcements regarding Pioneer Natural Resources and Denbury, we've included additional information on S