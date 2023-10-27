Oct 27, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Exxon Mobil Corporation's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast. Today's call is being recorded.
I'll now turn it over to Mrs. Jennifer Driscoll. Please proceed, ma'am.
Jennifer K. Driscoll - Exxon Mobil Corporation - VP of IR
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to ExxonMobil's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. We appreciate you joining the call today. I'm Jennifer Driscoll, Vice President, Investor Relations. I'm joined by Darren Woods, Chairman and CEO; Kathy Mikells, Senior Vice President and CFO; and Neil Chapman, Senior Vice President.
This presentation and prerecorded remarks are available on the Investors section of our website. They are meant to accompany the third quarter earnings release, which is posted in the same location. Shortly, Darren will provide brief opening comments and reference a few slides from this presentation. Then we'll take your questions.
In conjunction with our recent announcements regarding Pioneer Natural Resources and Denbury, we've included additional information on S
Q3 2023 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 27, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...