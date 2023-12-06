Exxon Mobil Corp To Provide Corporate Plan Update Transcript

Dec 06, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Jennifer K. Driscoll - Exxon Mobil Corporation - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the ExxonMobil Corporate Plan Update. I'm Jennifer Driscoll, Vice President, Investor Relations. Joining me today are Darren Woods, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Kathy Mikells, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



In conjunction with our recent announcements regarding Pioneer Natural Resources, we've included additional information on Slide 2 related to comments or information included in today's presentation. Please be aware that this presentation is not intended to be a solicitation of any vote or approval.



During the presentation,