DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 26, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Dentsply Sirona 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would like to hand the meeting over to Eric Brandt, Chairman of the Board of Directors. Please go ahead.
Eric K. Brandt - DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Thank you. I ask that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Dentsply Sirona come to order.
Today's meeting is being conducted via webcast, and all of our participants are attending virtually.
We successfully held our annual meeting virtually for the first time in 2020, and we have made the decision to hold the annual meeting virtually again in 2021. We believe that continuing to hold the annual meeting virtually this year allows us to improve stockholder accessibility, increase communications, reduce costs and continue to protect the health and safety of our stockholders and employees. This meeting is being recorded and will be available for playback on our Investor Relations website.
Also, with me today are Don Casey, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the company
May 26, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
