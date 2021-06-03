Jun 03, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Jonathan David Block - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Great. Thanks. Good morning. Jon Block with Stifel. And our next company today is Dentsply Sirona, a leading manufacturer of dental equipment and supplies. And today, I'm joined by Jorge Gomez, Executive Vice President and CFO of Dentsply Sirona; and Andrea Daley, Vice President of Investor Relations.



Questions and Answers:

- Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research AnalystSomewhat of a short time period. So we're just going to go ahead and jump right into Q&A. Jorge, I'll start on the technology side of things, specific to the CEREC upgrade cycle. And I think a component of our downgrade back in December when I look back, we had some concern on where the company stood with its CEREC product cycle, notably Primescan. And I think, quite honestly, in retrospect, it might have been a little bit early there because it seems like you've got more legs, an