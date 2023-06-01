Jun 01, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Jonathan David Block - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Great. Good morning, everyone. Jon Block with Stifel, and welcome to Day 2 of the 2023 Stifel Jaws & Paws Conference. Good to see everyone again. We've got another great day fully loaded. Yesterday, we had 15 panels. Today, we've got 14 total panels, and that includes our 4 physician panels as well. We're going to start off this morning with dental, and we're going to kick things off with Dentsply Sirona, one of the biggest players in the dental market. Thanks, guys, for joining us.



We've got Simon Campion, Chief Executive Officer; and Glenn Coleman, CFO. I'm excited to talk about a broad range of topics.



Questions and Answers:

- Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research AnalystI'm going to start pretty high level Simon, if I've got this right, you're coming up on roughly your 9-month anniversary at Dentsply Sirona. Just talk to us, what su