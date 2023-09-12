Sep 12, 2023 / 01:05PM GMT
Jeffrey D. Johnson - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst
All right. Why don't we get started? Good morning. My name is Jeff Johnson. I'm the senior medical technology analyst at Baird and our next presentation this morning is from Dentsply Sirona, a leading manufacturer of dental consumables and equipment products across the globe.
With us today from Dentsply, we're happy to have President and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Campion; and CFO, Glenn Coleman.
Simon, I'm going to turn it over to you for a few minutes. If you have some prepared remarks, and then we'll go straight into Q&A.
Simon D. Campion - DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - CEO, President & Director
Great. Thank you, Jeff, and thank you for having us here with you today. Just the forward-looking statements as usual to kick off this presentation.
As Jeff said, we are the world's leading dental manufacturer with approximately $4 billion of sales, that's reasonably well spread geographically. We have about 40% in Europe, 35% in No
