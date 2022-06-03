Jun 03, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

I guess we can get started. Good morning, everybody. My name is Danilo Gargiulo. I'm the new analyst, a restaurant analyst here at Bernstein. Now I know judging from the number of coffees circulating that, I'm probably going to have a tough job this morning. But I'm delighted that I'm joined here by Yum! Brands CEO, David Gibbs, who's going to make this conversation far more interesting and exciting than having just me on stage.



Yum! Brands is the largest restaurant brand in the world. They have over 54,000 restaurants operating in 155 countries. They are using a very asset-light franchise model to operate there for, I would say, one of the most iconic brands in the world, such as Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC, Habit Burger Grill. And David has been at the company for over 30 years, appointed CEO in January 2020. And prior to that, he was the President and COO. And before that, he was the -- so from 2016 and 2019, he was the CFO and President of Yum! Brands and I would say maybe the mind behind the development plan and development strategy and the refranchise strategy that Yum! has put togeth