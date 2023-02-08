Q4 2022 Yum! Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2023 / 01:15PM GMT

Gavin Felder - Yum!Brands - Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer



Thanks, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. As a reminder, I will be covering for Jodi Dyer while she is on maternity leave. On our call today are David Gibbs, our CEO; Chris Turner, our CFO; and Dave Russell, Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller. Following remarks from David and Chris, we'll open the call to questions.



Before we get started, please note that this call includes forward-looking statements that are subject to future events and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this call