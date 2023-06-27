Jun 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Sara Harkavy Senatore - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Global Equity Research & Senior Analyst



Thanks everybody for joining us. I'm Sara Senatore, Bank of America's restaurant analyst. I'm very pleased to have with me today, Chris Turner, Yum! Brands' Chief Financial Officer.



I will say a few words about Yum!, just because I know we might have a broader global audience than I'm used to, give you a little bit of Chris' background, and then we will dive in and put him on the hot seat.



So Yum!'s KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands are global leaders in the chicken, pizza and Mexican food category. The company's diversified -- but Habit. I've been covering this company for a very long time. Habit Grill is a fast casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and more.



The company's diversified global system includes approximately 1,500 franchisees operating more than 55,000 restaurants in over 155 countries and territories. The strategy is defined by Recipe for Good Growth, which is grounded in the idea that growth and brand