Jun 02, 2021 / 04:20PM GMT
John Charles Kreger - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Partner & Co-Group Head of Healthcare Technology and Services
All right. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome back to the William Blair Growth Stock conference. Our next session is Zoetis. I'm John Kreger, the analyst that covers Zoetis at Blair.
Just a quick bit of housekeeping, if you want to check out our conflicts or other disclosures, please see our website at williamblair.com.
With us today from Zoetis is Glenn David. Glenn, thanks for joining us.
Glenn C. David - Zoetis Inc. - Group President & Executive VP
Great to be here. Thank you.
John Charles Kreger - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Partner & Co-Group Head of Healthcare Technology and Services
Most of you know Glenn from his extended time as the company's CFO, but he's, I think, what, day 2 into a new role?
Glenn C. David - Zoetis Inc. - Group President & Executive VP
Yes.
Zoetis Inc at William Blair Growth Stock Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jun 02, 2021 / 04:20PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...