Jun 02, 2021 / 04:20PM GMT

John Charles Kreger - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Partner & Co-Group Head of Healthcare Technology and Services



All right. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome back to the William Blair Growth Stock conference. Our next session is Zoetis. I'm John Kreger, the analyst that covers Zoetis at Blair.



Just a quick bit of housekeeping, if you want to check out our conflicts or other disclosures, please see our website at williamblair.com.



With us today from Zoetis is Glenn David. Glenn, thanks for joining us.



Glenn C. David - Zoetis Inc. - Group President & Executive VP



Great to be here. Thank you.



John Charles Kreger - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Partner & Co-Group Head of Healthcare Technology and Services



Most of you know Glenn from his extended time as the company's CFO, but he's, I think, what, day 2 into a new role?



Glenn C. David - Zoetis Inc. - Group President & Executive VP



Yes.

