Sep 13, 2022 / 06:05PM GMT

Erin Elizabeth Wilson Wright - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Hi, everyone. Good afternoon. My name is Erin Wright. I'm the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Services and Distribution analyst, which -- it also includes animal health in there. I'm pleased to have with us Zoetis' CFO, Wetteny Joseph with us here today. Zoetis is the world's largest, most diversified manufacturer of animal health products globally.



For important disclosures, please see Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



And with that, I think we'll just kick it off with Q&A, if that works for you.



Questions and Answers:

- Zoetis Inc. - Executive VP & CFOIt works.- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity AnalystYes. So let's start with 2022. And you narrowed your guidance from a top line perspective operationally to 9.5% to 10.5%, excluding F