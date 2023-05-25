Zoetis Inc Investor Day Transcript

May 25, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Steven Frank - Zoetis Inc. - VP of IR



It's good to see everybody. Very, very nice turnout. So thank you for being here.



Good morning to everybody. Welcome to Zoetis' Investor Day. It's been a little while, but we're glad to have you here today and looking forward to a discussion on our business and our portfolio in the future. I'm Steve Frank, I am the Vice President of Investor Relations. We're very excited to be hosting you for this event today. We look forward to addressing a lot of the questions that you guys have provided us over the last several months, and we are going to address them today. Some of you have already seen the slides, I've gotten some commentary back. We also want to provide a line of sight for you as to what we think is a very compelling long-term growth model. I think you're going to see that in the -- not only in the slides, but in the presentations as well.



Quick legal disclaimer. Before we can begin, please note that there will be various forward-looking statements made throughout today's presentations, and that actual results could differ materially for a numbe