Smead Value Fund Adjusts Portfolio, Notably Decreases Occidental Petroleum Stake by 1.24%

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insights from Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s Latest N-PORT Filing

Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio), managed by Smead Capital Management, is known for its commitment to U.S. large-cap value investing. The Fund, steered by Lead Portfolio Manager Bill Smead and Co-Portfolio Managers Tony Scherrer, CFA, and Cole Smead, CFA, aims for long-term capital appreciation. It maintains a concentrated portfolio of about 25-30 companies, selected based on stringent criteria that include economic necessity, competitive advantage, profitability, free cash flow, intrinsic value, shareholder-friendly management, a strong balance sheet, and robust insider ownership.

1750017705047650304.png

Summary of New Buys

Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio with three new stocks in the fourth quarter of 2023:

  • Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL, Financial) was the most significant new addition, with 1,049,360 shares, accounting for 1.21% of the portfolio and a total value of $53.75 million.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB, Financial) followed, comprising 1,729,502 shares, representing approximately 1.13% of the portfolio, with a total value of $50.07 million.
  • M&T Bank Corp (MTB, Financial) was the third addition, with 383,863 shares, accounting for 1.11% of the portfolio and a total value of $49.20 million.

Key Position Increases

The Fund also increased its stakes in four stocks, with notable adjustments including:

  • A significant increase in Devon Energy Corp (DVN, Financial), with an additional 614,228 shares, bringing the total to 3,383,280 shares. This represents a 22.18% increase in share count and a 0.62% impact on the current portfolio, with a total value of $152.15 million.
  • APA Corp (APA, Financial) also saw an increase, with an additional 666,501 shares, bringing the total to 4,644,794 shares. This adjustment represents a 16.75% increase in share count, with a total value of $167.21 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

The Fund completely exited one holding in the fourth quarter of 2023:

  • All 1,292,486 shares of Pfizer Inc (PFE, Financial) were sold, resulting in a -0.99% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Significant reductions were made in 20 stocks within the Fund's portfolio. The most impactful changes include:

  • A reduction in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY, Financial) by 918,825 shares, leading to a -14.99% decrease in shares and a -1.24% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $63.04 during the quarter and has seen a -9.41% return over the past three months and -4.99% year-to-date.
  • ConocoPhillips (COP, Financial) shares were reduced by 453,520, resulting in a -20.98% reduction and a -1.16% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was $119.31 during the quarter, with a -10.55% return over the past three months and -6.96% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 27 stocks. The top holdings were 6.95% in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY), 6.93% in Lennar Corp (LEN, Financial), 6.64% in D.R. Horton Inc (DHI, Financial), 5.98% in Merck & Co Inc (MRK, Financial), and 5.76% in American Express Co (AXP, Financial). The holdings are mainly concentrated in nine of the eleven industries, including Consumer Cyclical, Energy, Financial Services, Healthcare, Real Estate, Consumer Defensive, Industrials, Communication Services, and Technology.

1750017751407292416.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.