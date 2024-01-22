On January 22, 2024, Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company develops software that enables organizations to analyze internal and external data to make business decisions and to develop mobile applications. Its core product is the MicroStrategy platform, which offers capabilities for analytics, mobile, identity, and loyalty applications in a comprehensive enterprise platform.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 70,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for MicroStrategy Inc shows a pattern of 30 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the day of the sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $469.5, resulting in a market capitalization of $7.524 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 348.98, which is significantly above the industry median of 26.91 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a share price of $469.5 and a GF Value of $290.93, MicroStrategy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.61, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

