Mogharbel Al, EVP, Geographies, has sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger Ltd (SLB, Financial) on January 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $50.42 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,944,339.40.

Schlumberger Ltd is a leading provider of technology and services to the energy industry across the world. The company offers solutions for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. Working in more than 120 countries and employing approximately 100,000 people who represent over 140 nationalities, Schlumberger Ltd prides itself on its comprehensive portfolio of products and services for the global energy sector.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 68,570 shares of Schlumberger Ltd and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company.

The insider transaction history for Schlumberger Ltd indicates a pattern of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 24 insider sells during this period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, Schlumberger Ltd shares were trading at $50.42, giving the company a market capitalization of $71.949 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 17.27, which is above the industry median of 9.3 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a share price of $50.42 and a GuruFocus Value of $53.48, Schlumberger Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

