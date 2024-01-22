Chief Commercial Officer Adam Townsend has sold 3,413 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS, Financial) on January 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $65 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $221,845.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through the inhibition of the complement system at the level of C3.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 135,648 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a pattern of selling activity, with 76 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc's shares were trading at $65 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.842 billion.

With the stock price at $65 and a GuruFocus Value of $150.20, the price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.43, indicating that the stock is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

