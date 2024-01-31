Riley Exploration Permian Inc's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Upcoming Dividend Payout and Company's Financial Health

Riley Exploration Permian Inc (REPX, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.36 per share, payable on 2024-02-08, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-01-24. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Riley Exploration Permian Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Riley Exploration Permian Inc Do?

Riley Exploration Permian Inc is engaged in the business of exploration for and production of oil and natural gas. The company operates in various locations, including Kansas and Tennessee. As the energy sector continues to evolve, Riley Exploration Permian Inc's focus on these key areas positions it to potentially capitalize on the dynamic oil and gas market.

1750100609589211136.png

A Glimpse at Riley Exploration Permian Inc's Dividend History

Riley Exploration Permian Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2021, distributing dividends on a quarterly basis. Tracking historical trends is essential for investors, and the chart below provides a visual representation of the company's annual Dividends Per Share.

Breaking Down Riley Exploration Permian Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

Riley Exploration Permian Inc currently boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 6.09% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 6.33%. These figures indicate an expected increase in dividend payments over the next year. The company's 5-year yield on cost is also 6.09%, reflecting a stable return on investment for long-term shareholders.

1750100761876000768.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

An essential factor in dividend sustainability is the payout ratio. Riley Exploration Permian Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.27 as of 2023-09-30, indicating a healthy balance between distributing earnings and retaining capital for growth. The company's profitability rank of 5 out of 10 suggests moderate profitability, with the company reporting net profit in 3 out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

For dividend sustainability, growth metrics are critical. Riley Exploration Permian Inc's growth rank of 5 out of 10 indicates a fair growth outlook. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate demonstrate a strong revenue model, with an average annual increase of approximately 43.50%. This impressive growth rate outperforms around 90.07% of global competitors.

Engaging Conclusion: Riley Exploration Permian Inc's Dividend Prospects

In conclusion, Riley Exploration Permian Inc's upcoming dividend, consistent growth rate, moderate payout ratio, and fair profitability metrics paint a promising picture for value investors. With a solid revenue model and a reasonable expectation of continued dividend payments, the company stands as a potentially attractive option for those seeking steady income streams. As investors consider their next steps, they may find value in utilizing tools like the High Dividend Yield Screener available to GuruFocus Premium users to identify similar high-dividend yield stocks.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

