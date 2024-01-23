Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) Reports Robust Q4 Earnings Growth and Procedure Expansion

ISRG's Q4 Earnings Highlight Strong Procedure Growth and System Installations

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Q4 revenue increased by 17% year-over-year to $1.93 billion.
  • Net Income: GAAP net income rose to $606 million, with earnings per diluted share of $1.69.
  • da Vinci Procedures: Worldwide da Vinci procedures grew by approximately 21% compared to Q4 of the previous year.
  • System Installations: 415 da Vinci surgical systems were placed, up from 369 in Q4 2022.
  • Installed Base: The installed base of da Vinci systems grew to 8,606, a 14% increase year-over-year.
  • Non-GAAP Measures: Non-GAAP net income was $574 million, or $1.60 per diluted share.
  • Balance Sheet: Ended the quarter with $7.34 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments.
Article's Main Image

On January 23, 2024, Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial outcomes for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. The company, a trailblazer in robotic-assisted surgery and minimally invasive care, continues to expand its footprint with over 8,000 da Vinci systems deployed globally, enhancing the capabilities of surgical teams and improving patient outcomes.

Intuitive Surgical's performance in Q4 reflects a significant uptick in procedure volumes and system installations, signaling robust demand for its da Vinci surgical systems. The 21% growth in worldwide da Vinci procedures underscores the increasing adoption of robotic-assisted surgery. The expansion of the installed base by 14% year-over-year is a testament to the company's ongoing market penetration and the value proposition of its technology in the medical devices and instruments industry.

Financially, Intuitive Surgical's revenue surge to $1.93 billion represents a solid 17% increase from the $1.66 billion reported in the fourth quarter of 2022. This growth was primarily driven by the rise in procedure volume and the growing installed base of da Vinci systems. The company's GAAP net income more than doubled to $606 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, compared to $325 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, in the prior year's quarter. The non-GAAP net income also saw a healthy increase to $574 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, from $439 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Intuitive Surgical's balance sheet remains robust, with $7.34 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, despite a slight decrease during the quarter. This financial strength positions the company well for continued investment in innovation and market expansion.

The company's achievements in the quarter are not without challenges. The potential impact of global economic conditions, including inflation and interest rates, as well as supply chain disruptions, could pose risks to Intuitive Surgical's operations. However, the company's strategic initiatives, such as obtaining CE mark certification for the da Vinci single-port (SP) surgical system and planning a measured rollout in Europe, demonstrate its proactive approach to navigating the complex healthcare landscape.

Intuitive Surgical's Q4 earnings report reflects a company that is not only growing its core business but also strategically investing in its future. The impressive growth in procedures and system installations, combined with solid financial results, highlight the company's ability to innovate and expand in a competitive market.

1750220556550172672.png

For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, investors and analysts are encouraged to review the tables provided in the earnings release. Intuitive Surgical's commitment to transparency in reporting and its strong financial performance make it a noteworthy company for value investors and those interested in the medical devices sector.

As Intuitive Surgical continues to advance minimally invasive care, its financial health and strategic direction will be critical for sustaining growth and delivering value to shareholders. For more in-depth analysis and updates on Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG, Financial) and other leading companies, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Intuitive Surgical Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.