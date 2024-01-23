First Busey Corp (BUSE) Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings Amid Strategic Acquisitions and Balance Sheet Repositioning

Net Income Declines but Tangible Book Value Per Share Rises Significantly

Summary
  • Net Income: Reported at $25.7 million for Q4 2023, a decrease from $34.4 million in Q4 2022.
  • Diluted EPS: Stood at $0.46 for Q4 2023, compared to $0.61 in the same quarter the previous year.
  • Adjusted Net Income: Reached $29.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share.
  • Tangible Book Value: Increased by 17.5% year-over-year to $16.62 per common share.
  • Non-Performing Assets: Declined by 34.4% during Q4 2023, now at 0.06% of total assets.
  • Acquisition: Entered into an agreement to acquire Merchants & Manufacturers Bank Corporation.
  • Balance Sheet Repositioning: Executed a strategy expected to be accretive to capital and earnings.
On January 23, 2024, First Busey Corp (BUSE, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The financial holding company, which operates through segments including Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management, reported a net income of $25.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, for Q4 2023. This represents a decline from $34.4 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, in the same period last year. Adjusted net income was slightly higher at $29.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share.

The company's performance reflects a mix of strategic initiatives and market challenges. While net income has decreased, First Busey Corp has seen a significant increase in its tangible book value per common share, which rose by 17.5% year-over-year to $16.62. This metric is crucial for investors as it indicates the company's net asset value, providing a clearer picture of its financial health beyond the often volatile net income figures.

First Busey Corp's balance sheet remains robust, with total assets amounting to $12.28 billion as of December 31, 2023. The company's asset quality has improved, with non-performing assets declining to 0.06% of total assets. This is a positive sign for the bank's credit risk profile and operational efficiency. Additionally, the company's conservative banking strategy has allowed for a solid deposit growth, reducing reliance on higher-cost borrowings.

During the quarter, First Busey Corp entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Merchants & Manufacturers Bank Corporation, which is expected to enhance its service offerings and expand its presence in the Chicago Metropolitan Statistical Area. The company also executed a two-part balance sheet repositioning related to its securities portfolio, which is anticipated to be beneficial for both capital and earnings.

Despite the challenges, including a decrease in pre-provision net revenue and an increase in noninterest expense due to non-recurring expenses, First Busey Corp has managed to maintain a strong capital foundation. The company's Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Capital to Risk Weighted Assets ratios have increased, providing a buffer above the levels required to be designated well-capitalized.

As First Busey Corp navigates the evolving economic landscape, it remains focused on balance sheet strength, profitability, and growth. The company's strategic acquisitions and balance sheet repositioning are expected to contribute positively to its future performance, making it a company to watch for value investors.

For a detailed breakdown of First Busey Corp's financials and strategic initiatives, investors are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First Busey Corp for further details.

