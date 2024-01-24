TE Connectivity Ltd. Reports Robust Earnings and Record Free Cash Flow in Q1 FY2024

Margin Expansion and Strong Segment Performance Drive Earnings Above Guidance

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Sales: Reported at $3.83 billion, remaining stable year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: Increased to $1.32 billion from $1.19 billion in the previous year.
  • Operating Income: Grew significantly to $698 million, up from $502 million year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EPS: Expected to be $1.82 in Q2 FY2024, marking a 10% increase year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Reached a record $570 million, up from $399 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Transportation Solutions: Segment sales rose to $2.37 billion, with operating margin expanding to 20.1%.
Article's Main Image

On January 24, 2024, TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended December 29, 2023. The company, a global leader in connectivity and sensor solutions, reported stable net sales of $3.83 billion and a significant increase in operating income to $698 million, compared to $502 million in the prior year. The gross margin also saw a notable rise to $1.32 billion, up from $1.19 billion year-over-year.

TE Connectivity, which operates in 140 countries and boasts a vast portfolio of over 500,000 stock-keeping units, highlighted its strong performance in the Transportation segment, driven by its industry-leading automotive connectivity solutions and a robust presence in Asia. The Industrial segment benefited from growth in renewable energy, commercial air, and medical applications, while the Communications segment delivered high margins and anticipates growth in artificial intelligence applications.

Financial Performance and Future Outlook

TE Connectivity's CEO, Terrence Curtin, expressed satisfaction with the company's performance, emphasizing earnings above guidance, margin expansion, and a record free cash flow in a dynamic market environment. The company's diverse portfolio and operational execution have positioned it well for continued margin performance throughout fiscal year 2024.

"Our industry-leading innovations and global position in automotive connectivity, including a strong presence in Asia, once again allowed us to outperform the market and deliver year-over-year growth in our Transportation segment," said Curtin.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, TE Connectivity expects net sales of approximately $3.95 billion and an impressive 31% year-over-year increase in GAAP EPS from continuing operations to $1.75, with adjusted EPS up 10% to $1.82.

Key Financial Metrics

TE Connectivity's financial achievements are particularly significant given the company's role in the Hardware industry, where innovation, efficiency, and market adaptation are crucial for success. The company's ability to generate a record free cash flow of $570 million, up from $399 million in the same quarter last year, underscores its operational strength and financial discipline.

The Transportation Solutions segment, which includes automotive connectivity solutions, reported net sales of $2.37 billion with an operating margin of 20.1%, reflecting the company's competitive edge in this area. The Industrial Solutions segment reported $1.03 billion in net sales, while the Communications Solutions segment brought in $433 million.

TE Connectivity's balance sheet remains robust, with total assets increasing to $23.07 billion from $21.71 billion at the end of the previous fiscal year. The company's focus on maintaining a strong financial position is evident in its strategic investments and prudent management of liabilities, which total $9.82 billion.

The company's performance is a testament to its strategic positioning and operational excellence. With a strong start to the fiscal year, TE Connectivity is well-positioned to continue delivering value to its shareholders and customers in the dynamic and evolving landscape of connectivity and sensor solutions.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the full financial details and listen to the conference call for a deeper understanding of TE Connectivity's financial position and strategic direction.

For more detailed financial information and to access the conference call, please visit TE Connectivity's website or contact their Media Relations and Investor Relations teams.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from TE Connectivity Ltd for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.